In the latest trading session, 1,470,205 Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $129.54 changing hands around $5.89 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.01 Billion. EXAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.16% off its 52-week high of $159.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.66, which suggests the recent value is58.58% up since then. When we look at Exact Sciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 Million.

Analysts gave the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EXAS as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.04.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Instantly EXAS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $130.1 on Wednesday, Mar 31 added 0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $171.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EXAS’s forecast low is $154 with $226 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +74.46% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 18.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exact Sciences Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +24.02% over the past 6 months, a -42.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exact Sciences Corporation will drop -46.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $394.18 Million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Exact Sciences Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $416.94 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $347.82 Million and $268.87 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Exact Sciences Corporation earnings to decrease by -777.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 88.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.64%. There are 832 institutions holding the Exact Sciences Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.79% of the shares, roughly 16.55 Million EXAS shares worth $2.19 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.4% or 14.2 Million shares worth $1.88 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 6665757 shares estimated at $883.15 Million under it, the former controlled 3.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 3.41% of the shares, roughly 5.76 Million shares worth around $763.53 Million.