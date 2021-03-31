In the latest trading session, 983,649 Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.9 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.08 Million. CREX’s current price is a discount, trading about -214.74% off its 52-week high of $5.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.7, which suggests the recent value is63.16% up since then. When we look at Creative Realities, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 373.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 770.21 Million.

Analysts gave the Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CREX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Creative Realities, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Instantly CREX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.154 on Thursday, Mar 25 added 12.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.47%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 513.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 163.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CREX’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +163.16% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 163.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.99 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Creative Realities, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $8.3 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $6.08 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Creative Realities, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.76% of Creative Realities, Inc. shares while 17.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.26%. There are 21 institutions holding the Creative Realities, Inc. stock share, with Argi Investment Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.28% of the shares, roughly 502.26 Thousand CREX shares worth $647.92 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.35% or 275.5 Thousand shares worth $355.4 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 275500 shares estimated at $355.4 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 108.41 Thousand shares worth around $297.05 Thousand.