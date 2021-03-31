In the last trading session, 2,122,954 Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $6.13 changed hands at $1.12 or 0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $104.99 Million. BWEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.28% off its 52-week high of $12.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 79.61% up since then. When we look at Broadwind, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 515.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 740.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BWEN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Broadwind, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) trade information

Instantly BWEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.35- on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BWEN’s forecast low is $10 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +112.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Broadwind, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +103.65% over the past 6 months, a 177.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Broadwind, Inc. will drop -366.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -333.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.2% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Broadwind, Inc. earnings to increase by 68.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24% per year.

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.47% of Broadwind, Inc. shares while 51.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.04%. There are 55 institutions holding the Broadwind, Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.53% of the shares, roughly 1.8 Million BWEN shares worth $14.3 Million.

Grace & White Inc /ny holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.64% or 1.48 Million shares worth $11.74 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2097564 shares estimated at $14.66 Million under it, the former controlled 12.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 517.58 Thousand shares worth around $4.1 Million.