In the last trading session, 1,687,372 ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $70.88 Million. ATIF’s last price was a discount, traded about -164.49% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 52.9% up since then. When we look at ATIF Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.27 Million.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information

Instantly ATIF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.54 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 10.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.48%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ATIF Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.68% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares while 1.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.98%. There are 8 institutions holding the ATIF Holdings Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.65% of the shares, roughly 334.09 Thousand ATIF shares worth $310.7 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 137.8 Thousand shares worth $128.15 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.