In the last trading session, 1,767,116 Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.49 changed hands at $0.32 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $162.6 Million. AQST’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.8% off its 52-week high of $9.465. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 61.02% up since then. When we look at Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 608.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 943.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AQST as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Instantly AQST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.85- on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 7.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 226.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AQST’s forecast low is $7 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +568.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -9.66% over the past 6 months, a 6.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +12.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -514.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.97 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $9.82 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $8.77 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 36.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.83% of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 41.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44%. There are 97 institutions holding the Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Bratton Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 34.22% of the shares, roughly 11.5 Million AQST shares worth $61.54 Million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.12% or 1.39 Million shares worth $7.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant Small Cap Equity Fund. With 462879 shares estimated at $2.12 Million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant Small Cap Equity Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 443.48 Thousand shares worth around $2.35 Million.