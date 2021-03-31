In the latest trading session, 875,824 FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.92 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.38 Million. HUGE’s current price is a discount, trading about -629.17% off its 52-week high of $14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the recent value is33.33% up since then. When we look at FSD Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.05 Million.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

Instantly HUGE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.989 on Wednesday, Mar 31 added 3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 649.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 160.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 420.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HUGE’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +420.83% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 420.83% for it to hit the projected low.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for FSD Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.87% of FSD Pharma Inc. shares while 0.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.75%. There are 14 institutions holding the FSD Pharma Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 46.17 Thousand HUGE shares worth $72.02 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 45.69 Thousand shares worth $71.28 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.