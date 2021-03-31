In the last trading session, 3,180,000,000 Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $2.01 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.26 Million. HUSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -216.42% off its 52-week high of $6.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 57.21% up since then. When we look at Houston American Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 880.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

Although HUSA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.28- on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 11.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 476.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 228.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 6740.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUSA’s forecast low is $137.5 with $137.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +6740.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6740.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13%. The 2021 estimates are for Houston American Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -904.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.77% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares while 3.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.91%. There are 14 institutions holding the Houston American Energy Corp. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.93% of the shares, roughly 65.18 Thousand HUSA shares worth $114.06 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 60.52 Thousand shares worth $105.9 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 60516 shares estimated at $105.9 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 28Thousand shares worth around $49Thousand.