In the latest trading session, 13,546,212 Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.01 changing hands around $0.92 or 0.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $224.31 Million. GNLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.25% off its 52-week high of $8.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the recent value is71.46% up since then. When we look at Greenlane Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 325.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 703.06 Million.

Analysts gave the Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GNLN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Greenlane Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Instantly GNLN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.75- on Wednesday, Mar 31 added 13.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 853.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need a downside of -20.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNLN’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.16% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -20.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Greenlane Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +97.58% over the past 6 months, a -142.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will rise +89.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.57 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Greenlane Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $37.54 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.24 Million and $32.56 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -388.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. shares while 38.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.09%. There are 69 institutions holding the Greenlane Holdings, Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.85% of the shares, roughly 1.16 Million GNLN shares worth $4.58 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.61% or 603.04 Thousand shares worth $2.39 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. With 654150 shares estimated at $3.51 Million under it, the former controlled 5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF held about 4.53% of the shares, roughly 592.37 Thousand shares worth around $3.18 Million.