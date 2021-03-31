In the last trading session, 1,008,131 FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.39 changed hands at -$0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.01 Billion. FTOC’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.56% off its 52-week high of $14.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the last value was 7.6% up since then. When we look at FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 Million.
FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.8% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. shares while 51.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.48%. There are 77 institutions holding the FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 4.2 Million FTOC shares worth $43.26 Million.
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.82% or 2.97 Million shares worth $30.57 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and Merger Fund Vl, The. With 503518 shares estimated at $5.19 Million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund Vl, The held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 124.55 Thousand shares worth around $1.28 Million.