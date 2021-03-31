In the latest trading session, 7,486,784 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.7 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.8 Billion. ET’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.03% off its 52-week high of $9.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.52, which suggests the recent value is41.3% up since then. When we look at Energy Transfer LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Energy Transfer LP (ET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ET as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Transfer LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Although ET has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.95- on Friday, Mar 26 added 3.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ET’s forecast low is $7.5 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +107.79% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -2.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Transfer LP share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +39.82% over the past 6 months, a -525% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Transfer LP will rise +184.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 107.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.39 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Transfer LP’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $11.44 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $11.63 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Energy Transfer LP earnings to decrease by -118%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.9% per year.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 10 – May 14, 2021. The 7.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.61. It is important to note, however, that the 7.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.91% per year.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.32% of Energy Transfer LP shares while 38.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.3%. There are 830 institutions holding the Energy Transfer LP stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.94% of the shares, roughly 133.62 Million ET shares worth $825.74 Million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.52% or 68.18 Million shares worth $421.38 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. With 56733845 shares estimated at $350.62 Million under it, the former controlled 2.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 33.22 Million shares worth around $205.31 Million.