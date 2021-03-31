In the last trading session, 1,030,000,000 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.01 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.23 Billion. ETWO’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.58% off its 52-week high of $11.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.26, which suggests the last value was 17.48% up since then. When we look at E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.6 Million.

Analysts gave the E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ETWO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.38 on Friday, Mar 26 added 3.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ETWO’s forecast low is $12 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.88% for it to hit the projected low.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.22% of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. shares while 44.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.11%. There are 76 institutions holding the E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.28% of the shares, roughly 4.67 Million ETWO shares worth $50.61 Million.

Alpine Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.66% or 2.76 Million shares worth $29.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 901109 shares estimated at $9.34 Million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 1.8% of the shares, roughly 743.46 Thousand shares worth around $8.06 Million.