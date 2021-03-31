In the last trading session, 1,356,766 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.52 changed hands at $1.56 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.27 Billion. DRVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.34% off its 52-week high of $35.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.26, which suggests the last value was 12.77% up since then. When we look at Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 566.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 918.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DRVN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRVN’s forecast low is $30 with $39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 9.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.2% per year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. With 1970124 shares estimated at $55.36 Million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 1.62 Million shares worth around $45.49 Million.