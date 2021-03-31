In the last trading session, 2,201,908 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $196.94 changed hands at -$0.46 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.67 Billion. DOCU’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.37% off its 52-week high of $290.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.72, which suggests the last value was 60.03% up since then. When we look at DocuSign, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 Million.

Analysts gave the DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DOCU as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DocuSign, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Although DOCU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $209 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 5.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $275.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOCU’s forecast low is $210 with $300 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.63% for it to hit the projected low.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DocuSign, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.64% over the past 6 months, a 43.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DocuSign, Inc. will rise +133.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for DocuSign, Inc. earnings to increase by 62.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50% per year.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.7% of DocuSign, Inc. shares while 76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.32%. There are 1264 institutions holding the DocuSign, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.72% of the shares, roughly 16.28 Million DOCU shares worth $3.62 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 11.96 Million shares worth $2.66 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4960819 shares estimated at $1.1 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 3.97 Million shares worth around $883.63 Million.