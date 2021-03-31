In the last trading session, 1,551,451 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.75. With the company’s per share price at $74.48 changed hands at $0.24 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.46 Billion. FANG’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.16% off its 52-week high of $88.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.63, which suggests the last value was 68.27% up since then. When we look at Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 Million.

Analysts gave the Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FANG as a Hold, 27 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

Instantly FANG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $77.40 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FANG’s forecast low is $68 with $125 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diamondback Energy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +136.52% over the past 6 months, a 138.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diamondback Energy, Inc. will drop -9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1146.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $871.68 Million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.21 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $899Million and $596.29 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 102.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings to increase by 140.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.63% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 03 – May 07, 2021. The 2.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.6. It is important to note, however, that the 2.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.81% of Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 91.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.31%. There are 695 institutions holding the Diamondback Energy, Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.24% of the shares, roughly 19.34 Million FANG shares worth $935.91 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.03% or 17.42 Million shares worth $843.33 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 9112565 shares estimated at $441.05 Million under it, the former controlled 5.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.8% of the shares, roughly 6Million shares worth around $290.27 Million.