In the latest trading session, 3,525,965 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $117.65 changing hands around $2.58 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $551.75 Billion. TSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.87% off its 52-week high of $142.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.3, which suggests the recent value is60.65% up since then. When we look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.61 Million.

Analysts gave the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TSM as a Hold, 26 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Instantly TSM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $117.6 on Wednesday, Mar 31 added 0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $155.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TSM’s forecast low is $120.5 with $200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +70% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 2.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +44.25% over the past 6 months, a 17.7% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will rise +26.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.86 Billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $13.15 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.31 Billion and $10.38 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited earnings to increase by 50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.5% per year.

TSM Dividends

The 1.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.75. It is important to note, however, that the 1.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares while 18.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.99%. There are 1735 institutions holding the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.93% of the shares, roughly 48.29 Million TSM shares worth $5.27 Billion.

Sanders Capital, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.85% or 44.06 Million shares worth $4.8 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 30158100 shares estimated at $3.29 Billion under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 20.36 Million shares worth around $1.71 Billion.