In the latest trading session, 4,577,279 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $85 changing hands around $2 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $130.55 Billion. JD’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.4% off its 52-week high of $108.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.26, which suggests the recent value is53.81% up since then. When we look at JD.com, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.5 Million.

Analysts gave the JD.com, Inc. (JD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JD as a Hold, 38 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. JD.com, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $85.09 on Wednesday, Mar 31 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JD.com, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +9.07% over the past 6 months, a 16.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JD.com, Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.92 Billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that JD.com, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $37.68 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.91 Billion and $28.26 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.6%. The 2021 estimates are for JD.com, Inc. earnings to increase by 574.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.99% per year.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.04% of JD.com, Inc. shares while 45.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.12%. There are 1247 institutions holding the JD.com, Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.86% of the shares, roughly 51.65 Million JD shares worth $4.54 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.12% or 41.78 Million shares worth $3.67 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 12952447 shares estimated at $1.06 Billion under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 11.28 Million shares worth around $919.93 Million.