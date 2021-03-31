In the last trading session, 4,883,044 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.88 changed hands at $2.61 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.42 Billion. ASO’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.17% off its 52-week high of $28. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.05, which suggests the last value was 55.17% up since then. When we look at Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 Million.

Analysts gave the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ASO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASO’s forecast low is $24 with $32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earnings to increase by 459.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.9% per year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.45% of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. shares while 92.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.33%. There are 135 institutions holding the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 58.8% of the shares, roughly 61.59 Million ASO shares worth $1.28 Billion.

Samlyn Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.05% or 2.14 Million shares worth $44.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1315000 shares estimated at $28.27 Million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 727.56 Thousand shares worth around $17.43 Million.