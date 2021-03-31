In the last trading session, 1,199,121 Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.26 changed hands at -$0.81 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $176.06 Million. CGRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.68% off its 52-week high of $17.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.2, which suggests the last value was 0.65% up since then. When we look at Collective Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 706.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 715.86 Million.
Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) trade information
Although CGRO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.57 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 12.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.
Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Collective Growth Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.02% of Collective Growth Corporation shares while 25.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.1%. There are 42 institutions holding the Collective Growth Corporation stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.83% of the shares, roughly 1.5 Million CGRO shares worth $21.44 Million.
Linden Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.72% or 873.73 Thousand shares worth $12.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd. With 32468 shares estimated at $317.7 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 2.8 Thousand shares worth around $27.82 Thousand.