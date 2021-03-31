In the latest trading session, 804,553 China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.05 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.5 Million. HGSH’s current price is a discount, trading about -163.42% off its 52-week high of $5.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the recent value is74.63% up since then. When we look at China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 167.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 590.15 Million.

Analysts gave the China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HGSH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) trade information

Instantly HGSH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.195 on Friday, Mar 26 added 6.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 350.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HGSH’s forecast low is $2.98 with $2.98 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.37% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 45.37% for it to hit the projected low.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34%. The 2021 estimates are for China HGS Real Estate Inc. earnings to decrease by -73.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.88% of China HGS Real Estate Inc. shares while 0.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.64%. There are 3 institutions holding the China HGS Real Estate Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.1% of the shares, roughly 22.73 Thousand HGSH shares worth $40.46 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 13.13 Thousand shares worth $23.38 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.