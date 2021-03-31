In the last trading session, 1,664,542 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s per share price at $45.72 changed hands at $3.15 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.32 Billion. CELH’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.55% off its 52-week high of $70.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.77, which suggests the last value was 91.75% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 890.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 Million.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.4%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $48.20 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 5.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.75 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $41.85 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.18 Million and $30.04 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Celsius Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 74.48% of Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares while 39.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 155.21%. There are 239 institutions holding the Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Arcus Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 16.25% of the shares, roughly 9.3 Million CELH shares worth $467.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 2.34 Million shares worth $117.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1775412 shares estimated at $105.69 Million under it, the former controlled 3.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 871.34 Thousand shares worth around $51.87 Million.