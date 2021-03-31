Analysts gave the Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CZR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.78.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Instantly CZR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $88.81 on Friday, Mar 26 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CZR’s forecast low is $90 with $115 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.67 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.91 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $473.07 Million and $109.23 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 252.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1646.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.5% per year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.76% of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares while 95.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.3%. There are 469 institutions holding the Caesars Entertainment, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.74% of the shares, roughly 26.53 Million CZR shares worth $1.97 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.87% or 24.72 Million shares worth $1.84 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17248822 shares estimated at $1.28 Billion under it, the former controlled 8.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 5.57 Million shares worth around $413.58 Million.