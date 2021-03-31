In the last trading session, 999,155 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $59.4 changed hands at -$2.66 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.85 Billion. BMBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.76% off its 52-week high of $84.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.4, which suggests the last value was 3.37% up since then. When we look at Bumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.07 Million.

Analysts gave the Bumble Inc. (BMBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BMBL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Bumble Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BMBL’s forecast low is $52 with $82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Bumble Inc. earnings to decrease by -319.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF and Nuveen Investment Trust II-Winslow Large Cap Growth ESG Fund. With 91548 shares estimated at $6.16 Million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Nuveen Investment Trust II-Winslow Large Cap Growth ESG Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 77.9 Thousand shares worth around $5.24 Million.