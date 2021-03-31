In the latest trading session, 3,423,019 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.4 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.05 Billion. SAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.82% off its 52-week high of $3.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.78, which suggests the recent value is47.65% up since then. When we look at Banco Santander, S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended SAN as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Banco Santander, S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Although SAN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.49- on Friday, Mar 26 added 2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SAN’s forecast low is $2.7 with $5.16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +51.76% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -20.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Banco Santander, S.A. earnings to decrease by -232.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.29% per year.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander, S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 25 – February 01, 2017. The 0.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Banco Santander, S.A. shares while 1.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.61%. There are 338 institutions holding the Banco Santander, S.A. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.61% of the shares, roughly 106.23 Million SAN shares worth $323.99 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 21.11 Million shares worth $64.39 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio and Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund. With 2593275 shares estimated at $7.6 Million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2.57 Million shares worth around $4.96 Million.