In the latest trading session, 1,807,986 ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.45 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $135.75 Million. AACG’s current price is a discount, trading about -343.82% off its 52-week high of $19.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the recent value is86.29% up since then. When we look at ATA Creativity Global’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.12 Million.

Analysts gave the ATA Creativity Global (AACG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AACG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ATA Creativity Global’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

Instantly AACG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.44- on Friday, Mar 26 added 16.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 148.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 24.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AACG’s forecast low is $6.5 with $6.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.07% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 46.07% for it to hit the projected low.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48%. The 2021 estimates are for ATA Creativity Global earnings to decrease by -37.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of ATA Creativity Global shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.34%. There are 7 institutions holding the ATA Creativity Global stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 99.14 Thousand AACG shares worth $117.98 Thousand.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 7.37 Thousand shares worth $8.76 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.