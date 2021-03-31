In the last trading session, 3,200,000,000 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $50.61 changed hands at -$0.45 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.34 Billion. PLAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.26% off its 52-week high of $86.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.04, which suggests the last value was 48.55% up since then. When we look at Anaplan, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 Million.

Analysts gave the Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PLAN as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Anaplan, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Although PLAN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $54.76 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 7.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLAN’s forecast low is $55 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +97.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anaplan, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -19.41% over the past 6 months, a 25.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anaplan, Inc. will rise +10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -125% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Anaplan, Inc. earnings to increase by 4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.56% of Anaplan, Inc. shares while 98.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.81%. There are 431 institutions holding the Anaplan, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.27% of the shares, roughly 11.88 Million PLAN shares worth $853.91 Million.

Coatue Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.88% or 8.45 Million shares worth $607.2 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3549602 shares estimated at $255.04 Million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 2.98 Million shares worth around $214.19 Million.