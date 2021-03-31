In the last trading session, 985,071 Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.59. With the company’s per share price at $7.34 changed hands at $0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $840.24 Million. AFMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.17% off its 52-week high of $8.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.5, which suggests the last value was 79.56% up since then. When we look at Affimed N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Affimed N.V. (AFMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AFMD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Affimed N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Instantly AFMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.40- on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 12.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.54 days.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affimed N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +121.08% over the past 6 months, a 30.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affimed N.V. will rise +94.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.2 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Affimed N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $6.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.92 Million and $6.36 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 414.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Affimed N.V. earnings to decrease by -56.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.39% of Affimed N.V. shares while 59.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.99%. There are 163 institutions holding the Affimed N.V. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.24% of the shares, roughly 6.13 Million AFMD shares worth $35.66 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.44% or 5.34 Million shares worth $31.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 2019591 shares estimated at $11.45 Million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $5.71 Million.