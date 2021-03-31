In the last trading session, 3,651,428 Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.92 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $687.9 Million. ADN’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.75% off its 52-week high of $19.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.05, which suggests the last value was 32.64% up since then. When we look at Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 902.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 927.92 Million.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Although ADN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.14 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 7.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADN’s forecast low is $18 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -201.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.