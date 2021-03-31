In the last trading session, 1,080,000,000 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.35. With the company’s per share price at $44.05 changed hands at $3.29 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.15 Billion. ADNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.44% off its 52-week high of $48.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.12, which suggests the last value was 83.84% up since then. When we look at Adient plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1Million.

Analysts gave the Adient plc (ADNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ADNT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Adient plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADNT’s forecast low is $32 with $66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Adient plc (ADNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adient plc share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +156.7% over the past 6 months, a -8550% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adient plc will drop -22.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 121.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.62 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Adient plc’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $3.7 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $3.51 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Adient plc earnings to decrease by -11.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.77% per year.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of Adient plc shares while 92.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.05%. There are 409 institutions holding the Adient plc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.82% of the shares, roughly 10.19 Million ADNT shares worth $354.15 Million.

Lyrical Asset Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.81% or 5.47 Million shares worth $190.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3387093 shares estimated at $117.77 Million under it, the former controlled 3.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 2.47 Million shares worth around $91.73 Million.