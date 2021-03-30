In the last trading session, 1,070,000,000 Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.99 changed hands at $1.05 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.15 Billion. YALA’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.04% off its 52-week high of $41.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.26, which suggests the last value was 71.53% up since then. When we look at Yalla Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YALA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YALA’s forecast low is $23 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Yalla Group Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 55% per year.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Yalla Group Limited shares while 10.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.35%. There are 30 institutions holding the Yalla Group Limited stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 350Thousand YALA shares worth $5.02 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 219.3 Thousand shares worth $3.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.