In the latest trading session, 4,777,143 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $213.58 changing hands around $6.4 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $95.83 Billion. SQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.59% off its 52-week high of $283.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.33, which suggests the recent value is80.18% up since then. When we look at Square, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.63 Million.

Analysts gave the Square, Inc. (SQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended SQ as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Square, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Instantly SQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $225.9 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 6.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $269.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SQ’s forecast low is $155 with $380 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +77.92% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -27.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the Square, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +31.36% over the past 6 months, a 39.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Square, Inc. will rise +900%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.29 Billion. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Square, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $3.45 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.38 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 138.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22%. The 2021 estimates are for Square, Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 53.61% per year.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Square, Inc. shares while 74.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.54%. There are 1595 institutions holding the Square, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.25% of the shares, roughly 28.24 Million SQ shares worth $6.15 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 24.13 Million shares worth $5.25 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 10811617 shares estimated at $2.35 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 5.81 Million shares worth around $1.34 Billion.