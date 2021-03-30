In the last trading session, 3,189,196 Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.19 Million. ASRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -116.42% off its 52-week high of $1.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 50.75% up since then. When we look at Assertio Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.01 Million.

Analysts gave the Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASRT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Assertio Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Although ASRT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.872 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 23.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.87%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 131.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASRT’s forecast low is $1.55 with $1.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +131.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 131.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.33 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Assertio Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $24.26 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.92 Million and $20.62 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Assertio Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 91.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.89% of Assertio Holdings, Inc. shares while 44.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.43%. There are 94 institutions holding the Assertio Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.76% of the shares, roughly 6.52 Million ASRT shares worth $2.33 Million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 6.16 Million shares worth $2.2 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. With 1888318 shares estimated at $675.26 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 1.64 Million shares worth around $587.29 Thousand.