In the last trading session, 4,496,361 Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.92 changed hands at -$2.74 or -0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.46 Million. WAFU’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.69% off its 52-week high of $21. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 85.99% up since then. When we look at Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.9 Million.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Although WAFU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.00 on Friday, Mar 26 added 52.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) is 0.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.1 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Wah Fu Education Group Limited earnings to decrease by -82.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.04% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares while 0.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.21%. There are 3 institutions holding the Wah Fu Education Group Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.52% of the shares, roughly 22.93 Thousand WAFU shares worth $90.11 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 12.9 Thousand shares worth $50.7 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.