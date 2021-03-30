In the latest trading session, 55,160,591 VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.79 changing hands around $3.01 or 0.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.03 Million. VTSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.87% off its 52-week high of $9.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $2, which suggests the recent value is74.33% up since then. When we look at VirTra, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.45 Million.

Analysts gave the VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VTSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. VirTra, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) trade information

Instantly VTSI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 62.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.26- on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 19.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VTSI’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2.7% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 2.7% for it to hit the projected low.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VirTra, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.78% over the past 6 months, a -26.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VirTra, Inc. will rise +120%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.6%. The 2021 estimates are for VirTra, Inc. earnings to decrease by -109.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.41% of VirTra, Inc. shares while 1.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.03%. There are 12 institutions holding the VirTra, Inc. stock share, with Essex Investment Management Co Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.6% of the shares, roughly 46.95 Thousand VTSI shares worth $165.27 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 21.44 Thousand shares worth $75.48 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6564 shares estimated at $37.41 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 3.9 Thousand shares worth around $13.73 Thousand.