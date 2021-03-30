In the last trading session, 1,601,361 The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $36.3 changed hands at $2.01 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $428.3 Million. NCTY’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.73% off its 52-week high of $89.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 94.38% up since then. When we look at The9 Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 Million.

Analysts gave the The9 Limited (NCTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NCTY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The9 Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $44.04 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 17.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.25%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 557.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 108.28 days.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.1%. The 2021 estimates are for The9 Limited earnings to increase by 95.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.71% of The9 Limited shares while 4.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.35%. There are 6 institutions holding the The9 Limited stock share, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 50.2 Thousand NCTY shares worth $177.71 Thousand.

Paloma Partners Management Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 37.52 Thousand shares worth $132.82 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.