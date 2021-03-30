In the latest trading session, 2,510,180 The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.85 changing hands around $1.09 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.13 Billion. GPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.39% off its 52-week high of $32.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.26, which suggests the recent value is82.38% up since then. When we look at The Gap, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.58 Million.

Analysts gave the The Gap, Inc. (GPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended GPS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Gap, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $30.05 on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 0.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.16, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GPS’s forecast low is $19 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -36.35% for it to hit the projected low.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Gap, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +76.55% over the past 6 months, a -159.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Gap, Inc. will rise +95.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 352.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.37 Billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that The Gap, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $3.89 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $2.3 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.1%. The 2021 estimates are for The Gap, Inc. earnings to decrease by -308.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.9% per year.

GPS Dividends

The Gap, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around June 02 – June 07, 2021. The 3.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.97. It is important to note, however, that the 3.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.91% of The Gap, Inc. shares while 53.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.19%. There are 591 institutions holding the The Gap, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.97% of the shares, roughly 26.12 Million GPS shares worth $527.45 Million.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.75% or 25.31 Million shares worth $511.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16553300 shares estimated at $334.21 Million under it, the former controlled 4.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 7.97 Million shares worth around $160.85 Million.