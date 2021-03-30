In the last trading session, 3,220,000,000 Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.73 changed hands at -$1.67 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.23 Billion. STPK’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.12% off its 52-week high of $51.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the last value was 62.69% up since then. When we look at Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 Million.

Analysts gave the Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended STPK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67, meaning bulls need an upside of 160.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STPK’s forecast low is $67 with $67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +160.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 160.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.72% of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. shares while 76.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.1%. There are 85 institutions holding the Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. stock share, with William Blair Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.32% of the shares, roughly 5.49 Million STPK shares worth $112.4 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 2.39 Million shares worth $48.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth. With 1308399 shares estimated at $26.77 Million under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 952.09 Thousand shares worth around $25.8 Million.