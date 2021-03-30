In the latest trading session, 1,178,267 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $222.08 changing hands around -$1.41 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.19 Billion. SNOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -93.17% off its 52-week high of $429. The share price had its 52-week low at $205.07, which suggests the recent value is7.66% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended SNOW as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Snowflake Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Although SNOW has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $236.2 on Monday, Mar 29 added 7.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $294.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNOW’s forecast low is $250 with $350 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.6% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 12.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Snowflake Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Snowflake Inc. shares while 96.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.59%. There are 458 institutions holding the Snowflake Inc. stock share, with Altimeter Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 18.72% of the shares, roughly 9.49 Million SNOW shares worth $2.67 Billion.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.47% or 8.86 Million shares worth $2.49 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. With 1830709 shares estimated at $515.16 Million under it, the former controlled 3.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 769.99 Thousand shares worth around $216.68 Million.