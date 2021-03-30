In the latest trading session, 1,569,063 SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.62 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.15 Million. SSNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -102.72% off its 52-week high of $13.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the recent value is75.53% up since then. When we look at SilverSun Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 562.54 Million.

Analysts gave the SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SSNT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SilverSun Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

Instantly SSNT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.95- on Thursday, Mar 25 added 4.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 88.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need a downside of -24.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SSNT’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.47% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -24.47% for it to hit the projected low.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.72 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SilverSun Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $10.54 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.75 Million and $9.31 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for SilverSun Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.59% of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. shares while 6.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.4%. There are 12 institutions holding the SilverSun Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.11% of the shares, roughly 229.86 Thousand SSNT shares worth $657.41 Thousand.

Perritt Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 33Thousand shares worth $94.38 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.