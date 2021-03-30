In the last trading session, 3,965,534 Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $2.57 changed hands at -$0.18 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $465.81 Million. SESN’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.91% off its 52-week high of $3.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.5, which suggests the last value was 80.54% up since then. When we look at Sesen Bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SESN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sesen Bio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Although SESN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.25- on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 20.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.9%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 172.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SESN’s forecast low is $6 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +211.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 133.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sesen Bio, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +97.69% over the past 6 months, a 73.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sesen Bio, Inc. will drop -125.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.1% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Sesen Bio, Inc. earnings to increase by 83.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Sesen Bio, Inc. shares while 17.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.9%. There are 49 institutions holding the Sesen Bio, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.48% of the shares, roughly 5.89 Million SESN shares worth $7.96 Million.

TRV GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.86% or 4.84 Million shares worth $6.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3336005 shares estimated at $4.5 Million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 2.26 Million shares worth around $3.05 Million.