In the last trading session, 10,281,808 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $156.66 Million. SHIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -486.14% off its 52-week high of $5.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 61.39% up since then. When we look at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.94 Million.

Analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SHIP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Although SHIP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.26 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 19.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.88%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 494.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHIP’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +494.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 494.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +130.44% over the past 6 months, a -113.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will rise +99.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 101.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 73% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.85 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $25.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.34 Million and $9.04 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 182%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 95.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.03% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares while 9.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.02%. There are 8 institutions holding the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock share, with Squarepoint Ops LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 381.79 Thousand SHIP shares worth $205.25 Thousand.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 58.23 Thousand shares worth $31.31 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.