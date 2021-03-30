In the last trading session, 3,190,000,000 Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.61 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.88 Billion. RAAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -408.18% off its 52-week high of $59. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.6, which suggests the last value was 8.7% up since then. When we look at Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 Million.

Analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RAAS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAAS’s forecast low is $15 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cloopen Group Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -28.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.