In the last trading session, 2,378,284 Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.16 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $603.03 Million. QTT’s last price was a discount, traded about -161.11% off its 52-week high of $5.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 29.17% up since then. When we look at Qutoutiao Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended QTT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Qutoutiao Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Although QTT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.78- on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 22.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.2% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qutoutiao Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -10.37% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qutoutiao Inc. will rise +75%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $182.37 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qutoutiao Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $221.05 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $201.62 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Qutoutiao Inc. earnings to increase by 90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.25% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares while 5.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.77%. There are 48 institutions holding the Qutoutiao Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.11% of the shares, roughly 3.51 Million QTT shares worth $5.58 Million.

Credit Suisse Ag/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 1.96 Million shares worth $3.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1489877 shares estimated at $3.2 Million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 1.44 Million shares worth around $3.1 Million.