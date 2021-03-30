In the latest trading session, 27,111,709 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.55 changing hands around -$0.18 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.01 Billion. PLTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -108.82% off its 52-week high of $45. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.9, which suggests the recent value is58.7% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 59.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.95 Million.

Analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PLTR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLTR’s forecast low is $15 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +85.61% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -30.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.39% per year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.33% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares while 18.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.49%. There are 465 institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc. stock share, with Disruptive Technology Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.34% of the shares, roughly 41.01 Million PLTR shares worth $965.81 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.9% or 33.35 Million shares worth $785.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7683103 shares estimated at $183.63 Million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 6.25 Million shares worth around $147.15 Million.