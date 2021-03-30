In the latest trading session, 1,546,881 Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.98 changing hands around $1.18 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $321.87 Million. ORPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.1% off its 52-week high of $14.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.52, which suggests the recent value is24.65% up since then. When we look at Orphazyme A/S’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 68.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13Million.

Analysts gave the Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ORPH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Orphazyme A/S’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ORPH’s forecast low is $5 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +180.56% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -49.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Orphazyme A/S earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.3% per year.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Orphazyme A/S shares while 0.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.5%. There are 5 institutions holding the Orphazyme A/S stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 33.38% of the shares, roughly 133.54 Thousand ORPH shares worth $1.43 Million.

Caas Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.25% or 25Thousand shares worth $268.25 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.