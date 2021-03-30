In the last trading session, 1,301,756 New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.71 changed hands at -$0.68 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $427.46 Million. NPA’s last price was a discount, traded about -116.65% off its 52-week high of $25.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.75, which suggests the last value was 16.74% up since then. When we look at New Providence Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 Million.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) trade information

Although NPA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.40 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 12.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for New Providence Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by -70.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. shares while 85.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.87%. There are 55 institutions holding the New Providence Acquisition Corp. stock share, with UBS O’Connor LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.9% of the shares, roughly 2.28 Million NPA shares worth $30.92 Million.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.59% or 1.51 Million shares worth $20.57 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund. With 289242 shares estimated at $3.93 Million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 29.01 Thousand shares worth around $394Thousand.