In the latest trading session, 1,177,447 Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.22 changing hands around -$0.21 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.77 Million. GRIL’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.97% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.31, which suggests the recent value is40.99% up since then. When we look at Muscle Maker, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 337.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 694.04 Million.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Although GRIL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.55- on Monday, Mar 29 added 13.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Muscle Maker, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.82% of Muscle Maker, Inc. shares while 7.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.93%. There are 11 institutions holding the Muscle Maker, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.21% of the shares, roughly 487.57 Thousand GRIL shares worth $853.25 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.4% or 162.49 Thousand shares worth $284.36 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 487573 shares estimated at $853.25 Thousand under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 1.4% of the shares, roughly 162.49 Thousand shares worth around $346.11 Thousand.