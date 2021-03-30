In the latest trading session, 1,746,775 Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.47 changing hands around $0.47 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.21 Million. MOXC’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.45% off its 52-week high of $4.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the recent value is85.01% up since then. When we look at Moxian, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 896.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

Instantly MOXC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.73- on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 7.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) is 0.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 110.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 80.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 548.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MOXC’s forecast low is $22.5 with $22.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +548.41% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 548.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for Moxian, Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.25% of Moxian, Inc. shares while 0.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.35%. There are 5 institutions holding the Moxian, Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 41.06 Thousand MOXC shares worth $56.66 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 19.53 Thousand shares worth $26.96 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.