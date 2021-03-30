In the latest trading session, 881,083 Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.29 changing hands around $0.53 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $79.8 Million. MNPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -170.43% off its 52-week high of $17.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.28, which suggests the recent value is31.96% up since then. When we look at Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 45.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 243.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MNPR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information

Instantly MNPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.06- on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 10.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 429.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MNPR’s forecast low is $11 with $49 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +679.01% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 74.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.01% of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. shares while 0.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.84%. There are 12 institutions holding the Monopar Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Northern Trust Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 58.79 Thousand MNPR shares worth $359.81 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 5.39 Thousand shares worth $32.99 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Northern Small Cap Core Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 13409 shares estimated at $82.06 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 4.71 Thousand shares worth around $34.39 Thousand.