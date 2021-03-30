In the latest trading session, 28,313,899 Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.16 changing hands around $0.46 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $117.76 Million. MBRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -184.14% off its 52-week high of $11.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.138, which suggests the recent value is24.57% up since then. When we look at Moleculin Biotech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 422.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 Million.

Analysts gave the Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MBRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Moleculin Biotech, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

Instantly MBRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.77- on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 13.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 300.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 120.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 420.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MBRX’s forecast low is $18 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +597.12% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 332.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. earnings to decrease by -443.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 98.66 Thousand shares worth $471.85 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 188178 shares estimated at $935.43 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 93.96 Thousand shares worth around $449.39 Thousand.