In the last trading session, 3,190,000,000 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $2.14 changed hands at -$0.23 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $345.91 Million. LCTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.26% off its 52-week high of $3.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.7, which suggests the last value was 67.29% up since then. When we look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LCTX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) trade information

Although LCTX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.7%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.46- on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 13.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 142.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LCTX’s forecast low is $4 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +227.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 86.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $780Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $780Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $514Million and $386Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 102.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -71%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.05% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 35.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.67%. There are 88 institutions holding the Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 21.04% of the shares, roughly 34.01 Million LCTX shares worth $59.85 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.84% or 6.21 Million shares worth $10.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3474464 shares estimated at $6.12 Million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 2.48 Million shares worth around $4.36 Million.